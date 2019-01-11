In fact, Maddox started the season as a special teams guy, didn’t play his first defensive snap until Week 4 at Tennessee. This is worth keeping in mind, when you see him not quite get the second foot down inbounds on an interception, as was the case last Sunday at Chicago, or when you see him bite on a double move and get burned, as happened a few times later in that game, after the Eagles’ pass rush slowed and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had more time to pump-fake and look long.