The shop is set in the middle of a strip of storefronts, including a pizza parlor and a women’s hair salon, where the owner said she locks her front door during the day as a precautionary measure. To Antoinette, a Logan native, the barbershop is a neighborhood social hall. She said she has known the shop’s owner, Jay Holland, for years and was terrified when she heard the shots and sirens near the business Thursday night.