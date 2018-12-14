Antoinette didn’t think the gunshots came from the barbershop.
But when she went outside Thursday night, she learned two friends were among four men who were shot inside Jay’s Shear Magic Barbershop in Logan, just five doors from her house.
“I grew up with the guys in there,” said Antoinette, who did not give her last name for fear of retaliation. “A couple of them have been there for about 20 years.”
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, a masked gunman walked into the shop in the 4500 block of North Broad Street and sprayed more than 20 bullets around the storefront before fleeing on foot.
A 28-year-old man, who police suspect was the target, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and remained in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center Friday.
Three other victims — a 42-year-old man who was shot in the chest and leg; a 46-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and arm; and a 45-year-old who suffered a graze wound to the shoulder — remained in stable condition at Temple University Hospital Friday. Antoinette identified the 45-year-old victim as one of the barbers who works in the shop.
Police did not publicly name the victims. They said they are reviewing surveillance video, but have no motive or suspects in the shooting.
The shop is set in the middle of a strip of storefronts, including a pizza parlor and a women’s hair salon, where the owner said she locks her front door during the day as a precautionary measure. To Antoinette, a Logan native, the barbershop is a neighborhood social hall. She said she has known the shop’s owner, Jay Holland, for years and was terrified when she heard the shots and sirens near the business Thursday night.
“Jay’s is like a staple. It used to be one of Philadelphia’s favorite barbershops,” she said. “When I came out, it gave me an anxiety attack.”
Mohamed Diaey, who lives four doors from the shop, says he only comes home to sleep because of increasing drug and gun violence in the area. He said he is looking into moving.
Diaey said he has concerns about raising his three children, who range in age from 5 to 16, in the area.
“It’s not safe here,” he said.