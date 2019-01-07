Philadelphia police are investigating a mysterious triple shooting that left two people dead early Monday in Kensington.
Called to the 700 block of East Tioga Street about 3 a.m. for a shooting victim, police found a 32-year-old woman with a bullet wound to her left arm, police said. After the woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, she told police she had been shot in the area of F and East Ontario Streets, about five blocks from where she was found.
Officers sent to the 700 block of East Ontario Street to look for a crime scene then found a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, both shot dead inside a car with Delaware license plates with its engine still running.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the homicide scene that investigators were trying to determine why the hospitalized woman, who was reported to be in stable condition, made no mention of anyone else being shot at the location where she said she had been wounded.
Police said the shooting apparently took place inside the car and that they were treating the wounded woman as a person of interest in the case.
No names have been released yet.