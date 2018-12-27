A male customer was in critical but stable condition after being shot in the leg during an attempted robbery Wednesday afternoon at a store in North Philadelphia, police said.
About 3:40 p.m., an armed man attempted to rob the store in the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue and shot the customer, whose age was not available, in the left thigh, police said. Medics took the victim to Temple University Hospital.
It was not immediately known if the victim was shot while attempting to intervene. The gunman remained at large Wednesday night.