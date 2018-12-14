WSFS Financial Corp., Wilmington, published a list of 25 bank branches that will close as part of its acquisition of Philadelphia’s Beneficial Bancorp Inc.
The 25 locations, 14 Beneficial sites and 11 WSFS sites, amount to a quarter of the combined total, WSFS said Thursday. Most of the closures will occur in August, when Beneficial branches are expected to rebranded WSFS.
The closure list:
- Beneficial Banking Office Chester Springs, 165 Pottstown Pike, Chester Springs, PA 19425
- Beneficial Banking Office Devon Campus, 821 Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087
- Beneficial Banking Office Exton, 267 Main St., Exton, PA 19341
- Beneficial Banking Office Edgmont, 4733 W Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
- Beneficial Banking Office Folcroft, 1862 Delmar Dr., Folcroft, PA 19032
- WSFS Banking Office Havertown, 500 E Township Line Rd., Havertown, PA 19952
- WSFS Banking Office Lawrence Park, 541 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008
- Beneficial Banking Office Media, 521 E Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063
- WSFS Banking Office Secane, 925 Providence Rd., Secane, PA 19018
- WSFS Banking Office Springfield, 153 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA 19064
- WSFS Banking Office Concordville, 979 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342
- WSFS Banking Office Newtown Square, 3590 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
- WSFS Banking Office Limerick, 543 N Lewis Rd., Limerick, PA 19468
- WSFS Banking Office Blue Bell, 472 Norristown Rd., Blue Bell, PA 19422
- Beneficial Banking Office East Norristown, 2905 Whitehall Rd., Norristown, PA 19403
- Beneficial Banking Office Lansdale, 1600 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446
- Beneficial Banking Office Broad & Porter, 2444 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19145
- Beneficial Banking Office Holme Circle, 2845 Holme Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152
- Beneficial Banking Office Burlington Township, 809 Sunset Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016
- Beneficial Banking Office Mount Laurel — Larchmont, 3220 Rt. 38, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
- Beneficial Banking Office Pennsauken, 2501 Merchantville Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08110
- Beneficial Banking Office Southampton, 1841 Rt. 70, Southampton, NJ 08088
- WSFS Banking Office Canterbury, 105 Irish Hill Rd., Felton, DE 19943
- WSFS Banking Office University Plaza, 100 University Plaza, Newark, DE 19702
- WSFS Banking Office Pike Creek, 4730 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808