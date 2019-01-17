Be sure to compare the costs of joining a gym to the many other fitness options. Most people can save money and meet all their fitness and recreation needs without joining private fitness clubs. You can do push-ups, sit-ups, and many other exercises at home for free. Walking, running, and biking are very inexpensive. A regular soccer or basketball game at a nearby park is not only inexpensive but probably a lot more fun than lugging weights around a smelly gym. For a one-time investment of a few hundred dollars, you can buy various types of home exercise equipment.