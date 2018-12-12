Female Financial Freedom, a new nonprofit, will host a free financial workshop for women on Saturday morning, Dec. 15, at the Ludington Library in Bryn Mawr.
There is no cost to attend and the seminar is open to the public.
Ludington Library is located at 5 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19101.
“I want women to feel powerful and knowledgeable enough to handle their personal finances, regardless of their age or marital status, so that they can achieve their financial goals through learning and research," said nonprofit’s founder Linda Mui, who will moderate. She is also vice president of marketing for the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Philadelphia chapter.
For more information, visit the website: www.FemaleFinancialFreedom.org. Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m.
After a panel discussion, the seminar will take questions from the audience. Speakers include Andrew Herron, founding member of Stone Pine Financial Partners and instructor on retirement; Gerard Levin, president of GBL Asset Management,and past president of AAII Philadelphia, and Paul Sloate, founder of Green Drake Advisors, former host of Money Matters TV and member of the Financial Accounting Policy Committee of the Association for Investment Management & Research.