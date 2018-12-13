If you travel down to South Philly, you can see the statue raised in honor of the girl who sacrificed her life to save her honor. It’s in front of the school named after Maria Goretti, who famously refused to give in to the demands of her rapist and was stabbed to death. She was only 11. As a child, I sometimes heard people criticizing the church for making her a saint simply because she was a victim. But she was also beatified because she forgave her abuser. The deeper message is that we are creatures with free will, that even though exercising that free will might endanger us, it can also empower us.