In his years at Action News, Odom’s reporting took him from Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and the surrounding suburbs to hot spots like Somalia, where he covered the invasion in 1992, and to post-Cold War Russia, where Mikhail “Gorbachev had just taken over.” His reporting took him to El Salvador, to South Africa for the release of Nelson Mandela and the country’s first free elections, and to Europe to cover the aftermath of the 1991 release of Norristown native Joseph Cicippio, who had been flown to Germany after five years of being held hostage in Lebanon.