When Vernon Odom arrived in Philadelphia in 1976, Frank Rizzo was mayor, and the city was getting ready for the celebration of the nation’s 200th birthday.
“I was here the week Rizzo announced, ‘I need [15,000 federal] troops to maintain order during the Bicentennial,’ ” Odom recalled Friday, chuckling, as the longtime 6ABC reporter took some time out of his last day before retirement to reminisce about more than four decades covering the news in Philadelphia and around the world.
“I never wanted him back as mayor. I’d have loved to have seen him get elected governor. Because he’d have been a bull in a china shop up there, and that would’ve been fun to watch. But Frank was from the streets … a lot of times, he was just talking smack to his buddies back down at 10th and Shunk,” Odom said, recalling the time Rizzo told him, during his final run for mayor, that he could send the city’s SWAT team “to take over Cuba.”
In his years at Action News, Odom’s reporting took him from Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and the surrounding suburbs to hot spots like Somalia, where he covered the invasion in 1992, and to post-Cold War Russia, where Mikhail “Gorbachev had just taken over.” His reporting took him to El Salvador, to South Africa for the release of Nelson Mandela and the country’s first free elections, and to Europe to cover the aftermath of the 1991 release of Norristown native Joseph Cicippio, who had been flown to Germany after five years of being held hostage in Lebanon.
“It’s been a great ride, and a ringside seat to the world,” Odom said.
Closer to home, “there have been so many big" stories, he said, including the accident at “Three Mile Island, the city’s MOVE disasters” in 1978 and 1985, and “Wilson Goode’s election as the city’s first black mayor, because that sort of consolidated the black political power in the city.”
He also cherishes memories of "smaller stories, where I thought I actually accomplished something for someone.”
Along the way, he’s seen big changes in Philadelphia.
“There’s more racial harmony here now than there ever was,” he said. “And I’m not going to dump it all on Frank Rizzo. He’s like [President] Trump — he’s just a symptom,” not the problem itself. “Frank had his good days.”
Still, in the decades since, “the Police Department has dramatically changed. It’s one of the best I’ve ever seen now, due to the reforms and things like that. The old spaco il capo [Italian for “break their heads”] crowd is really gone, retired. … It’s a whole new Police Department. Younger in many cases, better educated, better trained,” Odom said.
“When I first got here, they wouldn’t allow me in the FOP building.”
Some other takeaways from our conversation:
- He’s fine. Really. “I’m not dying,” he repeatedly told colleagues who stopped by to thank him and wish him well. “I’ll be around.” Among the plans for his second act is a book looking back at his 50 years as a reporter, including his pre-Philadelphia years in Georgia, covering stories “in the deep, still partially segregated South." He doesn’t have a deal with a publisher yet, but is working on it. He also hopes to be doing some public speaking. “I love the news, and I will continue to stay on top of it and will continue to be available for analysis, lectures … interpretation of the day’s events.” In addition, Odom said, he’s now free to pursue voice-over work he’s had to turn down in the past. “I’ll be very busy.”
- What the Morehouse College grad learned in his postgraduate studies in broadcast journalism at Columbia: “We had a great teacher there, a professor named Mel Mencher,” who told his students, “ ‘Just tell the damn story.’ ” That, Odom said, is “what I’ve tried to do. I’ve always tried to be empathetic and sympathetic and see both sides of every issue. Unless there’s just a pure bunch of, you know, knuckleheads out there raising hell.”
- What else he learned from Mencher, and from his own experience: “Most people can tell their stories better than I can. No matter how inarticulate they might be, or afraid they might be. I can put all the rhetoric down there in the world, but nobody can tell their story … better than the person affected.”
- On how local news has changed: “You’ve got so many newscasts on the air constantly now, nonstop. When I first came here we had a noon news, a 6 o’clock news, and an 11 o’clock news, and that was it.”
- The story that just won’t stop: “I’ve had to interview so many people who’ve lost their children to violence, or their mother or father to violence or things like that. And that’s the ongoing story for me, just the awful carnage in the streets of the city. It’s been terrible, and it’s affected me.”
- How he’s dealt with those tough stories: Before he became a father — he didn’t marry until he was 45, and he and his wife, Wanda Motley Odom, have a 23-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old son — “at night, I could sort of leave it behind. I would get my Chinese takeout food and go home and … watch the ballgame.” But after their daughter was born, “I covered a story of a woman in Brewerytown who starved her young child to death in the basement over a several-month period … and I became far more angry.” He said his colleague John Rawlins told him, “ ‘It’s different, because you were remote from it before … but now you’ve got skin in the game.’ "
- Just like on TV: Going to Somalia was “dangerous but exciting,” said Odom, who recalled getting off the plane in Mogadishu and seeing the French Foreign Legion marching around. “I recognized their hats from the old Buster Crabbe shows [1950s Captain Gallant of the French Foreign Legion],” he said.
- Signing off: “I’m deeply grateful to the people of this entire area — the Philadelphia area and South Jersey and Delaware — for their tremendous support of me, and acceptance of me and my work over the years."