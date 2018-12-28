The Blacklist. I’m afraid I’ve mostly lost track of this ever-more complicated story — is it true that James Spader’s character isn’t who he’s claimed to be for five seasons? — but I can understand why those who are still hooked on it will need a two-night season premiere to become reacquainted after a longish absence. I’ve seen only the first five minutes, but Spader, whoever he’s playing, is as entertaining as ever. 10 p.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and 4, NBC.