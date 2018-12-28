The Orville. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane’s quirky homage to Star Trek is back for a second season, sneaking in on Sunday to beat the January rush before moving to its regular time slot. 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, Fox. Moves to 9 p.m. Thursdays on Jan. 3.
Love, Gilda. Documentary on the late Saturday Night Live veteran Gilda Radner -- the first person Lorne Michaels hired for the Not Ready for Prime Time Players more than 40 years ago — includes some of her SNL successors reading from her diary. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, CNN.
The Masked Singer. Would you recognize a famous person’s singing voice if the singer were dressed from head to toe like a creature from a fever dream? Here’s your chance to find out. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, Fox.
Gotham. The fifth and final season of the Batman prequel series begins, and it’s expected that by the end, young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) will also be the Caped Crusader. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, Fox.
The Blacklist. I’m afraid I’ve mostly lost track of this ever-more complicated story — is it true that James Spader’s character isn’t who he’s claimed to be for five seasons? — but I can understand why those who are still hooked on it will need a two-night season premiere to become reacquainted after a longish absence. I’ve seen only the first five minutes, but Spader, whoever he’s playing, is as entertaining as ever. 10 p.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and 4, NBC.