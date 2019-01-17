My favorite family so far has been the Mersiers. Katrina and Douglas had moved with their two children, Kayci and Nolan, from a four-bedroom house in Michigan to a two-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles, so their clutter wasn’t so much evidence of overconsumption as sheer lack of space. And while their episode also illustrates Clark’s point about the psychic toll that being responsible for everyone’s stuff can take on women, it shows that some of that burden can be shared if people really love each other.