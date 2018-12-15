For much of the year, I swung the columnist’s hammer hard over a singular outrage: Cover-ups of clergy sexual abuse within the Catholic Church of Pennsylvania. Even after an exhaustive grand jury report by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office into six of the state’s eight dioceses, Republicans who control the Pennsylvania Senate swung their own hammers at victims by blocking efforts to let them sue the church. This I could not abide. Nor could you, based on the avalanche of grateful emails you sent.