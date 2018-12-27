How Craig LaBan reviewed Philly's restaurants in 2018

As always, there were second-chances, and I revisited seven places. A rating bump didn't happen for most. But the good news is that two improved: The Love rose to three bells, and Vista Peru smoothed some service issues to grab two. Vista’s pisco-powered arrival in Old City was yet another success story of vibrant immigrant flavors. It was one of many in a year when Philly’s restaurant tables truly celebrated the world and became richer for it.

This Year in Bells is a chance to revisit highlights of all the restaurants reviewed on Sundays and those that had a rating change in my tour of Mexican South Philly and the Ultimate Dining guide , which paid homage to Philly classics like Villa di Roma, Oyster House and Monk’s, among others.

Other tasty storylines from 2018: Ee saw stellar debuts for new talents like my Rising Star Chef, Anthony Andiario , whose eponymous restaurant wowed West Chester. The trio of Fork alums behind Cadence — Jon Nodler, Samantha Kincaid and Michael Fry — created the year’s most innovative kitchen. We also saw spirited comebacks for Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle at Spice Finch , and Derek Davis at Libertine .

The immigrant successes played out at the highest levels. My Restaurant of the Year, Suraya , is a gorgeous wood-fired homage to Lebanon that gave Fishtown a sheen of sophistication. My Chef of the Year, Jesse Ito, whose extraordinary omakases earned a new four-bell rating at Royal Sushi ? He trained under his immigrant dad, Masaharu “Matt” Ito, the Japanese master who long ran Fuji and works alongside his son today.

That’s how South Philadelphia became a hub for a vibrant Mexican community, with nearly 40 independent restaurants I explored in a comprehensive package . That’s why Chinese restaurateurs followed new population centers to University City (“Chinatown West”) and Northeast Philly . That’s why 2018 saw a burst of Southeast Asian restaurants — Lao, Cambodian and Filipino — whose second-generation communities have come of age as entrepreneur.

Philadelphia has always been a city of immigrants. But in 2018, as the nation’s political discourse stormed through a climate of hate and intolerance, our international communities boldly stepped into the spotlight, with restaurants that didn’t just set the tone for what we ate — they breathed fresh life into old neighborhoods and proved that when it comes to culinary success, the American dream is alive here.

It’s hard to find the restaurant-inside-a-restaurant that is Jesse Ito’s omakase counter at Royal Sushi. Snagging a coveted reservation is even harder. But this serene 10-seat shrine to raw seafood, tucked behind a curtain at the back of boisterous Royal Izakaya in Queen Village, has evolved into one of the most extraordinary — and rarified — dining experiences in the region, with an 18-bite tasting of such inspiration and handcraft, that it has earned a new four bell rating. Each morsel of extraordinary fish, most imported from Japan and seasonal, delivers a rare pleasure that radiates through your shoulders when you take a bite. The ultra-luxe prices aren’t for sushi novices. And yes, an order of dumplings may be handy to pad any residual hunger pangs. But think of Ito’s sushi tastings as a beautiful poem, rather than than a novel. They will not weigh you down so much as they will haunt you. Reviewed and upgraded in the Ultimate Dining Guide .

Three bells

Andiario 106 W. Gay St., West Chester; 484-887-0919, andiario.com Sublime handmade pastas, wood-fired cooking, and intense dedication to seasonal local ingredients define the ever-changing menus at this ambitious and comfortably refined new restaurant in downtown West Chester from chef Anthony Andiario and Maria van Schaijik, who've returned to Pennsylvania after time in Chris Bianco's orbit in Phoenix. There were occasions when Andiario still needed fine-tuning. But this kitchen more often than not lands plates that are as inspired as any in the suburbs, and it's clear this college town now has the sophisticated fine-dining destination it's been lacking. Reviewed Aug. 12.

Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant and Bar (Upgraded from 2 bells) 940 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia; 215-925-1010 This cheerful ode to Puebla is South Philly's most complete Mexican restaurant, bringing extra polish to the Italian Market's taqueria scene with experienced service and a festive margarita bar. But I am most fascinated by the distinctive menu, which has grown more ambitious since my initial visit in 2016. The kitchen excels with seafood (best shrimp cocktail in Philly; fish stuffed with huitlacoche in poblano crema). But the Sandoval family's birthright of heirloom corn from San Mateo Ozolco is the real star. Don't miss unique dishes like the Fundación Olmeca sampler with tlacoyos and sopecitos, the blue huarache, or special fried oyster tacos with huitlacoche over green tortillas made from epazote. Only drawback: it's cash only. (Upgraded April 29)

STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer Oysters mushrooms "on the half-shell" at Cadence are served in the hollowed-out "oyster roots" also known as wild burdock, or salsify. Cadence 161 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia; 215-419-7537, cadencerestaurant.com Philly's hottest new BYOB is also one of the city's most progressive restaurants, where hyper-seasonal, modern American dishes emerge from the live-fire kitchen that's been installed in the former Modo Mio. The often-edgy cuisine, from offcuts to house-fermented accents and desserts that taste more savory than sweet, isn't for everyone, even if there are many accessible plates. But the supremely talented trio of Fork and High Street alums behind this project — Jon Nodler, Samantha Kincaid, and Michael Fry — have crafted a debut worth paying attention to, with rare maturity for a newcomer. Reviewed June 3.

China Gourmet 2842 St. Vincent St., Philadelphia; 215-941-1898 or 215-941-1716 The dim sum palace of my dreams has materialized beside an obscure Northeast Philly Asian grocery where a sprawling new space of pink linen tables, fish tanks, rolling carts and masterful Cantonese cooking draws more than 1,500 customers a day. Don't come looking for wonton soup, which isn't on the menu. Owners Salina Ko and her husband, chef Ming Fung, are cooking for the neighborhood's growing Chinese community in this major step up from their smaller previous space, and the vast array of dumplings, wok-fired seafood and Hong Kong-style BBQ meats they produce (like the outstanding Peking duck) are as good as Philly gets in one place. Reviewed July 29.

Fork (Downgraded from 4 bells) 306 Market St., Philadelphia; 215-625-9425, forkrestaurant.com From the microscopic root-veggie crudités and foamy celery soda at dinner's start to a perfect striped bass over sauce Basquaise and lentils with clams, Fork's kitchen is still capable of top-shelf Philly cooking with seasonal grace. The service staff remains among the most professional in town, effortlessly versed in pairing the outstanding wine list to the details of any dish. And yet, there is a distinct feeling that Fork's push for four-bell magic has eased. As it continues to evolve under talented chef John Patterson, there's been a decidedly more conservative push (especially with entrees) to satisfy the business diners that fill the dining room, rather than to be a trailblazing culinary beacon. Fork is still an outstanding restaurant committed to excellence, but the subtle shift at this 21-year-old Philly classic proves it isn't afraid to embrace change essential to longevity. Reviewed and downgraded in the Ultimate Dining Guide.

CHARLES FOX / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm is seen through an archway. The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm 5281 York Rd., Holicong; 215-794-5104, barleysheaf.com This idyllic Bucks County inn, an 18th-century estate and former home of playwright George S. Kaufman, has grown over the past few years beyond its reputation as a B&B and picturesque wedding venue to become a dinner destination in its own right. The reason is Bucks-born chef Joshua Homacki (ex-Lacroix, Snackbar, Chifa), who channels seasonal local produce and fine ingredients for New American plates that are as pretty as the frescoed ceiling in the sun porch dining room. Outgoing service and BYOB add extra value to an otherwise upscale experience that doesn't feel stuffy. Reviewed May 6.

Le Virtù 1927 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-271-5626; levirtu.com One of the city's most distinctive Italian restaurants, inspired by the traditions of Abruzzo, has undergone two challenging reboots since parting ways with its longtime star chef in 2017. New chef Damon Menapace has stepped in since my January re-review (Joseph Voller, we hardly knew ya!), and one of East Passyunk's best restaurants has landed in good hands. A fall meal brought memorable pastas, like the snappy maccheroni alla chitarra in soulful lamb ragù, as well as tender porchetta and meaty lamb chops that found surprising seasonality over sweet corn sauce. More inspiration from Menapace's recent trip to Abruzzo is coming, along with a continuation of notable traditions like the house-cured salumi and the epic 40-course La Panarda feast. Reviewed Jan. 21. Revisited for the Ultimate Dining Guide.

Little Fish (Upgraded from 2 bells) 746 S. Sixth St., Philadelphia; 267-455-0172, littlefishbyob.com Mighty Little Fish has always captured sophisticated culinary aims over its two decades, two locations and multiple chefs. Alex Yoon, an alum of Le Bec-Fin 2.0 and Serpico, is the latest young star to bring an ocean of ambition to these 24 seats, and is turning out memorable modern plates built on sustainable seafood — with a few winks to his Korean heritage — that helped earn it a third bell. Among the highlights: Manila clams with chile-spiced sausage and kimchi funk; fluke with aromatic X.O. sauce; and a brick of bluefin tuna kissed with hot binchotan coals then topped with fresh-grated horseradish snow. Little Fish isn't cheap, but the five-course Sunday tastings for $48 remain a worthy bargain. Reviewed and upgraded from two bells in the Ultimate Dining Guide.

TIM TAI / Staff Photographer The smoked trout is a highlight at The Love. The Love (Upgraded from 2 bells) 130 S. 18th St., Philadelphia; 215-433-1555, theloverestaurant.com The superduo of Stephen Starr and Aimee Olexy collaborated again to bring a touch of their Talula's Garden-esque magic to the star-crossed Serafina space near Rittenhouse Square. The pretty white brick arch interior has a magnetic, understated appeal. The $30-plus entrées prices seemed initially steep for updated American comfort food billed as fit for a "neighborhood restaurant," especially with a kitchen still wobbling from an early false start at chef. An end-of-year revisit, though, earned the Love its third bell, proving it had found its groove as destination for grownup American dining, with bountiful seasonal touches, house-made pastas and a memorable sea bass in Bahamian curry. Huge portions means many dishes are easily shared. The service is outgoing, cocktails from the vest pocket bar are stiff, and sophisticated grades to homey desserts keep the mood whimsically delicious. Reviewed Jan. 28; revisited and upgraded Oct. 14.

Mole Poblano (Upgraded from 2 bells) 1144 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia; 215-465-1616; molepoblano.site Few places embody the simple joys and artisan craft of South Philly's Mexican scene like Mole Poblano. This tidy storefront BYOB on Calle Nueve was launched in 2012 by the Ríos family to produce some of the very best mole and tamales in the city. But over the years, the restaurant as a whole has also come into its own, with constant touches to warm the little room, a more professional polish to the service, and a steady hand in the kitchen turning out traditional favorites like chicken tinga tostadas, garlicky shrimp, earthy goat barbacoa, and an outstanding al pastor that has made Mole Poblano my family's go-to taqueria. Upgraded to three bells on April 29.

Monk's Café (Upgraded from 2 bells) 264 S. 16th St., Philadelphia; 215-545-7005, monkscafe.com If you're looking for a place to sip rare Cantillon for Zwanze Day (along with a ridiculous lineup of brews from Hill Farmstead, Oxbow, De Dolle, Russian River and an Allagash blended in co-owner Tom Peters' honor), Monk's is the obvious place. And the continued vibrance of its beer program over the past 21 years — plus the impressive knowledge of its well-travelled servers — is enough to merit this upgrade to three bells. But I've also been impressed with chef Keith Ballew's efforts to nudge the cooking forward, with better ingredients, more seasonality and steady finesse in its beer cuisine, from diver scallops with Monk's Flemish sour ale butter to braised veal cheeks over Green Meadow Farm polenta. The famous frites and mussel pots, meanwhile, are reminders of why this wood-panelled Belgian bistro became a hit to begin with. Upgraded to three bells in the Ultimate Dining Guide.

CHARLES FOX / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER The churros with smoked cinnamon chocolate at Oloroso. Oloroso 1121 Walnut St., Philadelphia; 267-324-3014, olorosophilly.com Chef Tod Wentz extends his culinary Euro tour across the city with a stellar Spanish concept in Washington Square West to complement his French destination Townsend and Italian BYOB A Mano. The wood-fired hearth of the former Petruce space adds a distinctive smoky edge to the often-stunning Spanish inspirations that go beyond familiar tapas to some adventurous plates. (Sherry-glazed pig head, anyone?) The service is refined as is the impressive drink program featuring sherries, small-production Spanish wines and well-crafted on-theme cocktails that help make Oloroso one of Philly's most well-rounded newcomers. Reviewed Feb. 25.

Oyster House (Upgraded from 2 bells) 1516 Sansom St.,Philadelphia; 215-567-7683, oysterhousephilly.com Is there a restaurant that says Philadelphia tradition more than the Oyster House? In a town once defined by legendary fishhouses, it is the last of its kind, a place where a raw bar counter laden with oyster crackers and horseradish, sherried snapper soup and the weird-but-wonderful local lunch combo of chicken salad with fried oysters is not an anachronism. But current (and third-generation) owner Sam Mink also has been on a remarkable mission to update the old institution. The recent addition of chef Aaron Gottesman (ex-Hearthside, Fat Ham) has energized an already ambitious kitchen with dynamic contemporary dishes built on sustainable "dock-to-table" ingredients, from tilefish over poblano-avocado puree to scallops in yellow watermelon ceviche. Add well-informed servers, the city's best raw bar and largest gin collection, plus some beautiful desserts, and the Oyster House is a very complete restaurant, no longer just an ambassador of tradition, but one of the most rewarding places to eat in Philly right now. Upgraded to three bells in the Ultimate Dining Guide.

TIM TAI / Staff Photographer The French onion soup at Parc. Parc (Upgraded from 2 bells) 227 S. 18th St., Philadelphia; 215-545-2262, parc-restaurant.com What seemed like a Parisian mirage — and an overly ambitious Stephen Starr project — when this mega-brasserie landed on Rittenhouse Square a decade ago is now an irreplaceable part of Philly's landscape. The expansive corner space and its priceless parkside view has always been a gorgeous display of vintage French bistro design. But the kitchen's steady improvement over the years is most impressive. It's dialed in every dish: the city's best bread basket; spot-on steak-frites; extravagant raw-bar platters; picture-perfect desserts. To execute them with such consistent quality for half a million diners a year is a remarkable feat. Add polished service with a personal touch that makes Parc feel like a genuine neighborhood restaurant, and this upgrade to three bells feels long overdue. Reviewed and upgraded to three bells on Oct. 14.

Royal Boucherie 52 S. Second St., Philadelphia; 267-606-6313, royalboucherie.com Star chef Nicholas Elmi of Laurel has partnered with the gastropub masters behind Khyber Pass and Royal Izakaya for the stunning revamp of an Old City martini bar into what feels like a moody, historic tavern with classic cocktails, a standout raw bar, and a brasserie menu showcasing fine house charcuterie and polished modern cooking with French roots, not to mention my current favorite burger in the city. A worthwhile destination for a neighborhood trending back to a grownup crowd. Reviewed Feb. 4.

Saté Kampar (Upgraded from 2 bells) 1837 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia; 267-324-3860 Since Angelina Branca opened Saté Kampar two years ago with American husband John Branca, their spice-scented BYOB has become the region's go-to destination for bold Malaysian flavors. From the saté meats sizzling over coals to the fragrant banana leaf bundles of nasi lemak coconut rice, a kopitiam coffee bar and the evocative street market murals, few restaurants can transport diners so convincingly across the globe. And Saté Kampar has only continued to get better, earning its third bell as the service found its groove and Ange digs ever deeper into her homeland's flavors. Her series of regional laksa noodle bowls is especially intriguing, but so are the saté-crusted chicken wings, seasonal chili crabs, and the special-order feast she recently

TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Co-owner Ben Miller chops the signature lamb barbacoa at South Philly Barbacoa. South Philly Barbacoa 1140 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia; 215-694-3797, southphillybarbacoa.com It has been a big year for chef Cristina Martínez. Her bold political activism as an undocumented immigrant and her magical lamb barbacoa gained international acclaim through a podcast by Univisión and Netflix’s latest Chef’s Table season. The biggest challenge has been following her kitchen, which has moved (and changed names) multiple times. She and husband Ben Miller moved again this fall from El Compadre (now closed) to a larger South Philly Barbacoa at Ninth and Ellsworth. The early morning weekend lines are longer than ever — but still worth it. The sublimely tender meat of whole lambs anchor a deliberately small taco menu, along with spicy pancita offal sausage and a chickpea-lamb consommé, that remains one of the most profound meals Philadelphia has to offer. The tortillas made of fresh-ground masa from local corn the restaurant nixtamalizes itself are peerless, and also worth the wait. Revisited for the Ultimate Dining Guide. Return to top

Spice Finch 220 S. 17th St, Warwick Hotel, Philadelphia; 215-309-2238; spicefinchphilly.com It's a stylish Mediterranean homecoming for Philly's Jennifer Carroll, who's returned from the land of Top Chef celebrity and years in D.C. with fiancé Billy Riddle (ex-Lacroix, Townsend). Together, they've created an airy and appealing restaurant with a veg-forward menu that occupies an aromatic niche somewhere between Zahav and Suraya. The small plates are well-executed for sharing, and the restaurant as a whole rises on knowledgeable (though sometimes needy) service, a fun cocktail list, and a handsome space that brings both accessibility for big groups and some rare comforts (reasonable sound levels, decent lighting) that should become an asset for Rittenhouse Square. Reviewed Oct. 7. Return to top

Suraya 1528 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia; 215-302-1900, surayaphilly.com Memories of Beirut are translated into a Fishtown dream palace of modern Lebanese flavors at this remarkable all-day concept, a blocklong complex that segues from a cafe-market in front with morning pastries and man'oushe flatbreads to a richly tiled dining room with tented seats and a view of charcoal fires in the open kitchen to a back garden with floating fire and fountains. It’s the grand vision of developer Roland Kassis and sister Nathalie Richan (Cafe La Maude), whose partnership with chef Nick Kennedy and Greg Root (Root Restaurant) has elevated deep-rooted traditional inspirations to a compelling contemporary experience, drinks included, that is my choice for Philly’s best new restaurant in 2018. Reviewed June 24. Return to top

Tequila’s (Upgraded from 2 bells) 1602 Locust St., Philadelphia; 215-546-0181, tequilasphilly.com David Suro-Piñera was the best ambassador for “serious Mexican” cuisine Philly could find in 1986 when he opened the Tequila’s, introducing authentic dishes like mole poblano, ceviche, cochinita pibil and earthy tortilla soup — not to mention an incredible list of artisan tequilas and mezcales. Our Mexican scene has grown tremendously in the decades since. But Tequila’s and its elegant Locust Street mansion decorated with whimsical Mexican folk art remain a satisfying destination for upscale Mexican favorites, from bubbling hot molcajete lava bowls to tequila-sauced giant shrimp, as well as some edgier dishes like grasshopper snacks and jicama-wrapped fish tacos. For its three decades of consistent excellence as a touchstone of Mexican pride, Tequila’s this year secured its third bell as a Philly classic. Upgraded to three bells in the Ultimate Dining Guide. Return to top