Will April be the coolest month?
In a teaser than ran before the season premiere of True Detective, HBO announced Sunday that April 14 would mark the return of Game of Thrones, which has just six episodes left to wrap up a sprawling fantasy saga that George R.R. Martin, the author whose books inspired it, still hasn’t finished.
Just three (living) characters appear in the 90-second video: Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).
You were expecting an ice dragon?