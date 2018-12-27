Looking back at the last 12 months many thousands of plates later, the year as a whole was a unique feast, from my extensive journey through South Philly’s rapidly expanding Mexican food community to the dozens of reviews I wrote for the Sunday paper, umpteen Good Taste features, hundreds of Crumb Tracker Quiz clues, a sunny trip to the Jersey Shore, and all the research meals for this year’s Ultimate Dining guide (200 restaurants strong!) that paid special homage to the Philly classics. Yes, I inevitably nibbled through plenty of sorry clunkers along the way. It’s just part of the reporting process. And do not worry: I didn’t suffer. Because, inevitably, some special dishes rose up like gold in the pan and will forever linger in my imagination as the best of 2018. I’ll gladly hold on to those, thank you, so … cue the highlights!