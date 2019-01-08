At the end of the season, the Big Five will name its women’s player of the year, but that won’t include Drexel. So at the midway point of the season, these are players who have played themselves into contention for City Six Player of the Year.
The list will be in alphabetical order.
Alliya Butts, Temple – the graduate student has come back from a devastating knee injury and is making the most of her final season on North Broad Street by averaging 15.0 points and dropping 58 dimes in the first 13 games. Butts leads a young Owls team with 21 three-pointers, 32 steals and 34.5 minutes per game.
Butts was named Big Five Player of the Week and made the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll (Nov.12) by averaging 15.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals as the Owls won their first two games to start the season.
Mia Davis, Temple – A unanimous selection to the 2017-18 American Athletic Association Freshman Team, the sophomore forward has increased her numbers to 19.3 ppg and 9.2 rebounds. She is second in the AAC in scoring and third in rebounding.
Davis was named Big Five Player of the Week and made the AAC Weekly Honor roll (Dec.10) for averaging 24.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in three games. She has scored in double-digits every game, has six double-doubles and shoots 50.0 percent from the floor and on three-pointers.
May Gedaka, Adriana Hahn, and Kelly Jekot, Villanova – It’s hard to separate these three considering their near identical impact for the Wildcats.
Jekot has twice been named Big 5 Player of the Week (Nov. 26, Dec. 17) while Hahn (Dec.3) and Gedaka (Dec.10) have each been named once.
Jekot leads in scoring average (13.7) but Hahn is just a tick behind (13.6). Gedaka averages 12.4 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds. Hahn has 50 assists but Gedaka is second with 36.
Gedaka and Jekot have both earned Big East Player of the Week honors.
Bailey Greenberg, Drexel - The Dragons junior ranks fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association in scoring at 16.9 ppg and is fourth in rebounding at 7.1 per game
A Preseason First Team All-CAA pick, Greenberg earned conference Player of the Week honors (Nov. 26) by leading the Dragons to the title of the TD Bank Classic at Vermont University.
In wins over Sienna and Vermont, Greenberg total 41 points and 13 rebounds. Her 22 against Vermont was a career high.
Alyssa Monaghan, St. Joseph’s – The Hawks have struggled, but the senior guard from Bonner-Pendergast is having a fine final campaign.
Through 14 games, Monaghan is averaging a career-best 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. She averages a crazy 37.1 minutes and also leads the Hawks with 41 assists and 25 made three-pointers. She is second with 16 steals.
She’s played at least 38 minutes seven times, including 40 minutes twice and 43 minutes once. She’s made at least one three-pointer in each game.
Eleah Parker, Penn – The reigning Ivy League and Big 5 Rookie of the Year is averaging a team-high 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds. Parker has 38 of the Quakers 59 blocked shots. She leads the Ivy by 11 blocks despite Penn having played a league-low 11 games.
Parker was named co-Ivy League Player of the Week (Dec. 24) for scoring 17 against Drexel with 13 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks. She ranks fifth nationally, averaging 3.1 blocks.
Ashley Russell, Penn – With the Quakers needing her to take a stronger leadership role, the senior guard has answered the call with her best campaign. Russell has upped her scoring to a career-high 10.4 ppg, doubled her best rebound averaged to 7.3. Her 40 assists are already more than half what she totaled her first three seasons.
She ranks first in the Ivy in assist/turnover ratio (2.6) and has twice been named Big 5 Player of the Week (Nov.19, Jan.2).