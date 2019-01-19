Villanova freshman Cole Swider has suffered a broken bone in his right hand and will be sidelined indefinitely, coach Jay Wright said Friday.
The injury to Swider, a 6-foot-9 forward from Portsmouth, R.I., occurred during Thursday’s practice.
“I really feel badly for Cole,” Wright said in a statement. “He’s one of the hardest workers on our team. Cole’s got an outstanding attitude and I know he’ll come back as quickly as possible from this injury.”
Swider played in 16 of the Wildcats’ 17 games, averaging 3.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.4 minutes of playing time. His best game of the season, 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field that included a pair of three-point baskets, came in a win earlier this month at Providence.