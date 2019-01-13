OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton had put up some incredible offensive numbers for the season before Villanova came calling to the CHI Health Center Sunday but the Wildcats found a way to keep them in check in the second half.
With one of their best defensive efforts of the season, and a pair of 13-0 runs in the second half, the Wildcats got 28 points from Phil Booth and defeated the Bluejays, 90-78, to remain the only undefeated team in Big East Conference play.
Booth, who also had seven assists, scored 19 of his points in the second half, going 4-of-4 from three-point range. Eric Paschall added 21 points, Collin Gillespie 14 and Jermaine Samuels 13 for the Cats (13-4, 4-0 Big East).
The Wildcats held Ty-Shon Alexander, who came in as the Bluejays’ top scorer and had 17 points in the first half, to just five points in the second. They also forced a pair of four-minute scoring droughts during their two runs against a team that entered the game third in the nation in field-goal percentage at 51.5 percent.
Villanova shot 53.4 percent for the game while Creighton hit 45.2 percent of its field-goal attempts, 40 percent in the second half.
The Bluejays (10-7, 1-3) matched their largest lead of the game in the opening 66 seconds of the second half, taking a 47-38 lead. But the Wildcats answered with their first 13-0 spurt during which Booth scored eight consecutive points. A conventional three-point by Samuels ended the run and gave the Cats a 51-45 lead with 16 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.
Creighton scored the next six points and regained the lead at 53-51 on Alexander’s layup but Villanova then launched another 13-0 run on back-to-back threes by Booth. A Samuels steal led to a dunk by Saddiq Bey to end the spurt and the Cats’ lead grew to 64-53 at the 9:36 mark.
The Bluejays weren’t able to get closer than eight until Martin Krampelj’s dunk reduced the Villanova lead to 80-73 with 2:05 to play. But the Wildcats scored on their next four possessions, getting five points each from Paschall and Samuels to close out the game.
Both teams shot 50 percent from the field in the first half with the Bluejays sinking seven threes to the Wildcats’ five and holding a 42-38 lead at the break. Alexander knocked down five treys in the period and led all scorers with 17, while Booth and Paschall led ‘Nova with nine points each.
The Wildcats, who led for almost all of the opening four minutes of the game, trailed 15-14 before the Bluejays went on a 10-2 run sparked by five straight points from freshman Christian Bishop and led 25-16 with 10:10 left to play in the first half.
Villanova cut into the lead with the help of a defensive effort that allowed Creighton one field goal in a stretch of more than four minutes, and got to within two when Paschall dunked Booth’s lob pass to make it 29-27 with 5:12 remaining.
But Alexander made sure that the Bluejays stayed in the lead by knocking down three three-pointers in the final 5:02. Collin Gillespie nailed back-to-back threes late and the Wildcats trailed by only four, 42-38, at halftime.