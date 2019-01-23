The Wildcats led 41-37 at the half but the Bulldogs came out strong in the second half and went ahead 44-43, their first lead since midway in the opening period. Villanova answered with four consecutive three-point baskets in a 12-0 run, with three buckets coming from Gillespie, the last one giving the Cats a 55-44 advantage at 55-44 with just over 14 minutes remaining. They finished the game with 12 three-pointers made.