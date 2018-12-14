“After suffering a disappointing loss to Penn Tuesday night, I briefly posted a controversial comment on Instagram. I knew it was a mistake as soon as it was posted, and immediately removed it. I want to apologize to my fellow students, the Villanova Alumni, the fans, my coaches and my teammates for the embarrassment and the controversy I have caused our program. I regret what I said, and have learned an important lesson about the power and reach of social media and the impact of having an impulsive reaction in a public forum. I will work hard to regain your trust and support.”