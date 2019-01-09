Now that the rest is history, and Gillespie plays for Villanova, you can bring out the cliches. Gritty, team player, etc. Just don’t miss that Gillespie, the son of a Philadelphia police officer, also brings street smarts. Yes, he was way under-recruited, not getting D-I offers until the start of his senior year. Yes, he was a late Villanova recruit, after Quade Green committed to Kentucky and Lonnie Walker committed to Miami. Finally, after Eli Brooks committed to Michigan, Ashley Howard, then Jay Wright’s top assistant at Villanova, called ready to offer, except Villanova didn’t want to offer if the answer was no.