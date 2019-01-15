The Penn Quakers pause their Ivy League start, now 0-2, for Big 5 games with Temple and St. Joe’s. Can they regain their equilibrium? Freshman Michael Wang, a serious contender for Big 5 freshman of the year, is back from injury, 100 percent according to his coach, but Wang didn’t have an offensive rhythm in either Princeton loss. It’s not just Wang looking to get back in stride. Point guard Devon Goodman’s efficiency numbers also have dropped recently, but, watching Goodman play, it’s reasonable to argue that his efficiency will rise and fall based on how his teammates perform, since his guard play still looked stellar. One caveat: Goodman’s three-point shooting has dropped during Penn’s current four-game losing streak. The biggest statistical issue for Penn, however, remains its free-throw shooting. The Quakers are 333rd in the nation, making 62.5 percent.