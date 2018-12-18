USA Basketball announced Tuesday that players from the Big East Conference will represent the United States in the men’s competition at next year’s Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
The Big East said Providence head coach Ed Cooley would serve as head coach of the Pan Am team pending approval from the U.S. Olympic Committee. He previously served on the coaching staffs of two victorious USA Basketball teams – the 2014 FIBA U18 championship and the 2015 FIBA U19 championship.
The move marks the first time a team from a single Division I conference will represent the United States at the Pan Am Games in men’s basketball. Competition will take place from Aug. 6 to 10.
Additional members of the coaching staff, player roster and training camp information will be announced at a later date.
NCAA officials and USA Basketball had decided that an all-star team from one conference would make up the U.S. team at the Pan Am Games. The NCAA then allowed conferences to apply to participate.
The U.S. team has won the bronze medal for men’s basketball in the previous two Pan Am Games, which always is held the year before an Olympic year. Gonzaga coach Mark Few led a group of seven collegians and five professionals in 2015 in Toronto.
Former Villanova player Curtis Sumpter was part of the bronze medal-winning team in 2011 in Guadalajara, Mexico, that was made of players and coaches from the NBA Developmental League.