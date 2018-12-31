“Trace McSorley is what you want in all of your players. You love him because he is the same guy every single day. The guy has not had a bad day in five years. He has not had a day where he has had an issue academically, an issue with a girlfriend or an issue with family that he has brought into the Lasch Building. He is the same guy from the day he stepped on campus during the recruiting process to now. He is going to be a great teammate, always a class act, unbelievable with the community, compete like hell on Saturday, and he’s going to prepare like nobody else. I think he is a great model for all of our young players and I think he is a great model for college football in general, just about how you go about your business.” -- Penn State coach James Franklin