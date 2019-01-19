The Huskies did as they were advertised Saturday defeating the Owls 88-67.
Sitting at number 2 in the NCAA/AP standings, UConn gave a struggling Temple more than they could handle and then some. The Owls are winless in the month of January. Going into Saturday’s game the team was 0-4 in the American Conference and 4-13 on the year.
“It’s been a long January for us,” said Temple’s head coach, Tonya Cardoza who says that despite the teams rough stretch she saw a change in some of her players Saturday. “It’s been tough trying to find ways to get better and get wins and coming into today. We knew it was going to be tough playing against one of the best teams in the country...Tomorrow we have be different. The next day we have to be different. In order for us find ways to close out games and win games we have to be different for 40 minutes."
Both teams were on the same pace to start the game until a media timeout was called midway through the 1st quarter. Owls freshman forward, Alexa Williamson, crashed the boards and dropped a few jumpers helping give Temple a 9-8 lead. Coming out of the timeout, UConn would go on a 14-2 run to end the quarter lead by freshman forward, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Sophomore guard, Megan Walker. During that run, the Owls were hurt by their 4 turnovers.
To start the second, the Owls brought in freshman guard Marissa Mackins and sophomore guard Emani Mayo, to help give them an offensive boost. Neither would be able to provide that. Three pointers began to hurt the owls. Whenever UConn’s junior guard, Crystal Dangerfield, touched the ball beyond the arch it was a danger zone. Temple sophomore guard, Desiree Oliver and Williamson led Temple’s effort to get back into the game crashing the glass and dropping in a few buckets.
A late half huskies transitional play left Temple’s senior forward, Lena Niang, with a personal foul amping up head coach, Tonya Cardoza. All of the emotion from the last month had built up. She got up from her seat and began to yell at the ref resulting in her receiving a technical foul. To end the half, the Owls were down, 42-25.
Late in the third quarter, Temple showed some fight when they brought the score within 15 on an Emani Mayo, Temple sophomore guard, layup. Both teams would trade baskets with the Huskies to end the quarter down 50-66.
To start the fourth, Owls redshirt senior guard, Alliya Butts, built off of her late run in the third scoring the teams first bucket. The huskies well oiled machine would keep with pace outlasting the Owls.
Temple’s Williamson and Oliver accounted for 27 points with Oliver rakeing in 10 rebounds and Williamson claiming 5 more.
UConn’s senior forward, Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield combined for 54 points. Dangerfield had 9 assist while Collier had 5 assist and 12 rebounds.