“It’s been a long January for us,” said Temple’s head coach, Tonya Cardoza who says that despite the teams rough stretch she saw a change in some of her players Saturday. “It’s been tough trying to find ways to get better and get wins and coming into today. We knew it was going to be tough playing against one of the best teams in the country...Tomorrow we have be different. The next day we have to be different. In order for us find ways to close out games and win games we have to be different for 40 minutes."