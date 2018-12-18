Temple guard Shizz Alston has been named co-player of the week in the American Athletic Conference and the player of the week in the Big 5 after leading the Owls to two-point wins over Massachusetts and Davidson.
The 6-foot-4 senior scored a career-high 31 points in a 65-63 win over UMass on Wednesday and then added 24 points and dealt a career-high 11 assists during Saturday’s 77-75 overtime win over Davidson in Atlantic City.
For the season Alston is second in the AAC in scoring (18.8 ppg.) third in assists (5.6 apg.) and free throw percentage (89.1 percent). He is also shooting a team-high 37.2 percent from three-point range.
Alston has been consistent, having scored 13 or more points in all but one game this season
Temple (9-2) resumes action with Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at the Palestra against Drexel (6-5).