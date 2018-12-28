Larry Knight, Temple’s outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator for defense this season, is headed to Georgia Tech and the staff of former Temple head coach Geoff Collins, multiple sources said.
Knight would be the fourth Temple assistant known to be leaving to join Collins. Multiple sources have previously stated that defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Andrew Thacker, defensive backs coach Nathan Burton and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude will also be joining Collins.
The sources did not say which duties the coaches will undertake at Georgia Tech.
Knight, a native of Augusta, Ga., spent two years on the Temple staff. He was hired in February 2017 as quality control for defense and recruiting. A year later, he was elevated to director of player personnel. In March 2018, he received a promotion to the position he held this season.