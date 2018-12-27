SHREVEPORT, La. --It was all going so well for Temple, until the Owls took the field for the second half. Leading 27-21, the Owls surrendered touchdowns on Duke’s next five possessions and fell, 56-27, to the Blue Devils on Thursday, in the 43rd annual Independence Bowl.
Duke set the bowl’s record for most points scored by a team.
Temple, which entered the game winners in six of its previous seven games, finished 8-5 and is now 3-5 lifetime in bowl games. Duke, which lost its last two regular season games by a 94-13 total, also finished 8-5
Temple running back Ryquell Armstead and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin sat out. Both players will be playing in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 26, and Ya-Sin will be competing in the East-West Shrine game on Jan. 19. Armstead tweaked his ankle in the last game of the regular season on Nov. 24 and Ya-Sin was sick recently.
Temple could only have wished that Duke redshirt junior quarterback Daniel Jones sat this one out. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Jones hasn’t declared for the NFL draft, but he could be a potential first-round pick. He can use the tape of this game to boost his rep.
Jones completed 30 of 41 passes for 423 yards and five touchdowns, with two interceptions. The second interception came when Duke was up 56-27 and still chucking it in the fourth quarter.
For good measure, Jones scored a touchdown and completed a deflected pass to himself. The five touchdown passes is an Independence Bowl record.
The Owls could have also done without Duke senior receiver T.J. Rahming. Getting open all game, the 5-10, 170-pound Rahming had 12 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
Temple’s Anthony Russo completed 25 of 46 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown, with one interception.
Early in the third quarter, Duke took its first lead since scoring the game’s first touchdown when Jones ran 1 yard into the end zone. The extra point made it 28-27 for Duke.
On the Blue Devils’ next series, Jones hit a short slant that Rahming turned into an 85-yard touchdown. That was followed by a 7-yard scoring pass to Jake Bobo, a Brittain Brown 4-yard touchdown run, and a 4-yard TD pass to David Koppenhaver.
Temple took the game’s opening kickoff and went three and out. Duke responded with a six-play, 77-yard drive, highlighted by a 62-yard pass from Jones to Rahming. Wildcat quarterback Quentin Harris capped the drive with a 2-yard run.
Temple’s Isaiah Wright returned the ensuing kickoff 74 yards, and the Owls cashed in five plays later on Russo’s 15-yard run with 8:43 left in the first quarter. Wright’s return was the longest by a Temple player in a bowl game, breaking his previous mark of 47 yards two years ago, in a 34-26 loss to Wake Forest.
Temple took a 13-7 lead when Delvon Randall intercepted a Harris pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point kick was no good.
It was Randall’s 12th career interception, moving him to fifth on Temple’s list.
Temple went up 20-7 when Rob “Nitro” Ritrovato scored from 1 yard out with 10:25 left in the first half, finishing a 10-play, 58-yard drive.
On the next series, Duke made it 20-14, when Jones hit a wide-open Chris Taylor for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Russo countered with an 8-yard scoring pass to Brodrick Yancy after a 27-yard catch-and-run by freshman Sean Ryan.
Temple led, 27-14, and Duke then scored 42 unanswered points.
The comeback started with Jones hitting Rahming with a 22-yard scoring pass over two Temple defenders in the end zone. That cut the Owls lead to 27-21 with 1:11 left in the first half and set the tone for the explosive second half.