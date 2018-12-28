The players who received their undergraduate degrees before the 2018 season are wide receivers Ventell Bryant and Brodrick Yancy; defensive linemen Michael Dogbe, Zach Mesday and Jimmy Hogan; linebacker Todd Jones; offensive linemen James McHale and Aaron Ruff; tight end Chris Myarick; quarterback Frank Nutile; and safeties Jyquis Thomas and Rodney Williams. Those who earned their undergraduate degree before the bowl game are running backs Ryquell Armstead and Rob Ritrovato, defensive tackle Freddie Booth-Lloyd, offensive linemen Vaughn Fulton and Jaelin Robinson, and linebackers Chapelle Russell and Kevin DeCaesar.