SHREVEPORT, La. --Senior safety Delvon Randall was emotional after playing his final game for Temple, a 56-27 loss to Duke in the Independence Bowl on Thursday.
Randall was named the game’s defensive MVP after returning an interception 52 yards for a score and recording seven tackles, including two for a loss.
“This is a bittersweet moment," said Randall, a first-team all-American Athletic Conference selection in each of the last two years. “I love these guys and am definitely going to miss these guys.”
Randall has been selected to play in the East-West Shrine game on Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Fla..
He said he never considered sitting out this bowl game, even though he turned his ankle in practice.
“There was no chance that I would skip this game,” said Randall, who made his 40th consecutive start and played in his 54th game. “I wanted to go off and play my last game with my brothers.”
Several coaching changes should be announced at Temple and Georgia Tech in the next few days. Geoff Collins, who left Temple after two seasons for the head-coaching job at Georgia Tech, is expected to hire several Temple assistants.
Multiple sources said that offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude will be going to Georgia Tech, although the sources wouldn’t identify the job.
Another source said that Temple defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and defensive-backs coach Nathan Burton are expected to join Collins.
New Temple coach Manny Diaz finished his duties as Miami’s defensive coordinator on Thursday with the Hurricanes' 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl. Indications are that Diaz will announce at least some of his staff shortly.
Diaz has already hired Francis Brown, the former Temple assistant who has been at Baylor the last two seasons, as assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Former St. Joseph’s Prep head coach Gabe Infante is coming to Temple as an assistant. Temple has yet to officially make that announcement.
Temple had 19 players who were eligible to compete in the bowl game and had already earned their degrees. Twelve are graduate students.
The players who received their undergraduate degrees before the 2018 season are wide receivers Ventell Bryant and Brodrick Yancy; defensive linemen Michael Dogbe, Zach Mesday and Jimmy Hogan; linebacker Todd Jones; offensive linemen James McHale and Aaron Ruff; tight end Chris Myarick; quarterback Frank Nutile; and safeties Jyquis Thomas and Rodney Williams. Those who earned their undergraduate degree before the bowl game are running backs Ryquell Armstead and Rob Ritrovato, defensive tackle Freddie Booth-Lloyd, offensive linemen Vaughn Fulton and Jaelin Robinson, and linebackers Chapelle Russell and Kevin DeCaesar.