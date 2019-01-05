A Temple source on Saturday said that, while a number of people have been interviewed on the phone about the head football coaching job, face to face interviews could start as early as Sunday.
The source said that a decision isn’t expected to be made until midway or late next week. Recruits are visiting Temple on Thursday, but according to the source, Temple is looking to hire the best person, even if it takes a few extra days.
A different source on Friday said there were about three to four main candidates, but that list could grow, according to the second source.
Manny Diaz, who Temple hired on Dec. 12 to replace Geoff Collins, resigned to take the Miami head coaching job on Dec. 30.
In addition, Miami announced on Saturday that the football program has hired Temple’s David Feeley as its new director of strength and conditioning.
Feeley, who spent two seasons at Temple working in the same position under coach Collins, was originally retained by Diaz when he took the Temple job. Now he is joining him at Miami.