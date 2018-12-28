Temple has faced some good quarterbacks this year, including UCF’s McKenzie Milton, Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson and Houston’s D’Eriq King to name a few, but none that are likely to be drafted as highly as Duke’s Daniel Jones. At 6-foot-5 and 220-pounds, he has the size, arm, mobility and intelligence to play the position. Against Temple he threw the deep ball especially well. On Duke’s first drive he hit receiver T.J. Rahming in stride for a 62-yard completion to the Owls 3-yard line. That type of throw is one of the reasons the redshirt junior is considered a potential NFL first round pick. Late in the second quarter Jones threw a deep out pattern for only a 9-yard gain to Daymond Philyaw-Johnson but it was the type of throw that NFL quarterbacks’ arm strength is judged by. It also helped that his receivers were wide open all day, something that has plagued the Temple defense in many of its defeats. Jones ended with 423 yards passing and five TD passes. Whether he is ready for the NFL at this moment, and Jones wasn’t saying after the game, no other quarterback Temple saw this year could make all the throws the way Jones did.