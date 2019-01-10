We’ll find out in a couple of months, see if Temple keeps taking care of business, but the Owls' 73-69 victory over Houston might turn out to be the most important college basketball game held in Philadelphia this season. Villanova has a bunch of big games. Penn’s fate might be decided in New Haven at the Ivy League Tournament. The rest of the locals will need to win their conference tournaments to go to the NCAAs. (No, we don’t know what’s gone wrong with St. Joseph’s.)