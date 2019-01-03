ORLANDO -- With all good intentions, not the way Temple wanted to open the American Athletic Conference schedule.
Against the University of Central Florida, a favorite in preseason polls to capture the league crown, the Owls were unable to prevent lapses in their overall game and fell to the host Knights, 78-73, at CFE Arena.
While the Owls valiantly kept close at times, Central Florida found ways to create significant runs in both the first half and during a critical portion of the second half. By the time Nate Pierre-Louis (21 points) hit a three with just over seven minutes remaining, that basket ended a 15-5 Central Florida stretch that put this game away.
Down 47-44 early in the second half, the Owls could not contain a streaking Central Florida offense. Shooting guard B.J. Taylor, the preseason pick for AAC player of the year, hit a three and picked up another basket in a critical 10-0 run midway through the half.
Still, the Owls attempted to remain competitive. Temple drew within three when Quinton Rose nailed a three with five seconds left.
The adjustment that coach Fran Dunphy made midway through the first half was short-lived.
Starting out with a zone which did not collapse in the paint, that strategy enabled Central Florida to jump out to an early lead. Dominating in the paint, Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-6 senior from Senegal, picked up a pair of early baskets and after junior Terrell Allen added a three just under five minutes into the game. Central Florida appeared to be in a dominating mode.
That’s when Dunphy switched to man-to-man and the Owls brought themselves off the mat with a tighter defense and dropped six buckets from beyond the arc.
Threes from Alani Moore, Pierre-Louis and Shizz Alston Jr. gave the Owls a one-point lead just past the halfway mark of the opening half. Central Florida regrouped and outscored the Owls 14-2 over the final 7:11 of the half.