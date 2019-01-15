Gabe Infante says he will be staying at Temple as an assistant football coach.
Infante said Monday that he would be coaching the running backs. Originally, the former St. Joseph’s Prep coach was going to be a defensive assistant under Manny Diaz before Diaz decided to return to Miami as head coach.
“[Diaz] actually called me the night before [he accepted the job at Miami] and told me the situation, so I really appreciated that," Infante said. "I have nothing but respect for him and the way he conducted himself.”
Diaz left after only 17 days as Owls coach, but Infante said that Temple’s administration stayed in his corner.
“I think it was a combination of Dr. Pat Kraft saying ‘Hey, we really want you to be a part of this,’ but also very fair in saying it’s going to be [new coach Rod Carey’s] decision," Infante said. “I connected with Coach Carey right away throughout the process and I think it became apparent that we were going to be able to work with each other.”
“I can’t really say I doubted where I was going to be,” he added.
Infante says he is under contract at Temple and already has gone on a recruiting trip with Carey to get the new coach acclimated to the area. Infante is a “full go” as an Owl and is looking forward to the next chapter of his coaching career.
“I’m someone who considered himself a lifelong learner, so the opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself is something that I pride myself on,” said Infante, who spent nine seasons at the Prep. “I’m extremely excited for the first time in a long time to have a brand new experience and challenges.”