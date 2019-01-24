New Temple football coach Rod Carey has announced three non-coaching hires, and not surprisingly, they all come from his previous school, Northern Illinois.
Carey, the head coach the previous six seasons at NIU, has hired Matt Lipman as assistant athletic director/chief of staff, Aaron Christner as director of operations, and Blake Yunker as video coordinator.
Carey also has hired six of his nine assistant coaches from NIU, where he won two Mid-American Conference championships and played in four MAC championship games. There is one assistant coach still to hire, and it is likely to be a co-offensive coordinator. Carey hasn’t announced many of the positions that his coaches will be in charge of, but he did say that recently hired Mike Uremovich will be a co-offensive coordinator.
Lipman spent the last eight seasons as assistant athletic director for football operations at NIU. Christner spent the last seven seasons there, including the past five in football operations. Yunker was an NIU graduate assistant working in football operations this past season.