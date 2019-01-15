At his introductory press conference last week, new Temple football coach Rod Carey suggested that he would be bringing in many assistant coaches from his old school Northern Illiniois University. Carey was head coach the past six seasons at NIU.
On Tuesday, Temple announced the hiring of three assistant coaches, all from NIU.
The three are Jeff Knowles, Melvin Rice and Walter Stewart to the defensive staff. According to Temple, Carey will assign detailed duties once his staff is completed.
Carey was introduced as Temple’s coach on Friday, replacing Manny Diaz, who only lasted 18 days before resigning to become the head coach at Miami. Diaz replaced Geoff Collins, who left after two seasons for the head coaching job at Georgia Tech.
Last week The Inquirer and Daily New reported Knowles' hiring and said he is expected to be co-defensive coordinator along with Fran Brown.
Brown, a former Temple assistant who spent the last two years as an assistant coach at Baylor, was hired by Diaz and is expected to be retained by Temple, as assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator although an official announcement has yet to be made.
Knowles coached for Carey for two seasons at NIU, as linebackers coach in 2017 and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach last season.
Before that, he coached three seasons at North Carolina State (defensive quality control) and prior to that was at University of St. Francis from 2008-2013.
Rice coached the cornerbacks at NIU the past three seasons. He began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant of NIU in 2010 and moved to Minnesota from 2011-2014 as a defensive quality control coach. Rice spent the 2016 season coaching cornerbacks at Southeast Missouri State before returning to NIU in 2016.
Stewart was the defensive line coach this past season at NIU. Before that he coached the defensive line at Eastern Kentucky from 2016-2017 and the defensive ends at Florida A&M in 2015 after starting as a graduate assistant/defensive line at Tennessee from 2013-2015.
Two others from Temple’s staff are expected to be retained. Ed Foley is expected to remain the special teams and tight ends coach. Adam DiMichele, who was Temple’s quarterbacks and inside receivers coach and recruiting coordinator-offense, is also expected to be retained but his job title isn’t known yet.
Former St. Joseph’s Prep coach Gabe Infante, who was hired by Diaz to coach Temple’s linebackers, will also stay at Temple. Infante told Philly.com that he will be coaching running backs.
One name to watch as a potential hire is NIU offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich, although he is expected to interview for the NIU head coaching job, according to a source. It has also been listed in published reports that Uremovich is expected to interview for the NIU job, but if he doesn’t get the job, could get serious consideration at Temple, a source said.