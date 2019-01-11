What Carey owes Temple’s players is considerable. He’ll be the fourth man to stand in front of Owls players in charge of them in less than two months, after Collins and Foley as interim coach and the other guy. Carey will have to win over those players, and you can’t blame them if they’re a little more wary to automatically buy in. It won’t happen because of what he tells them in his first meeting. He’ll need some time to prove himself, time to get you to believe the last month never happened.