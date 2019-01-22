In a move that was not surprising, new Temple football coach Rod Carey has hired Mike Uremovich as a co-offensive coordinator.
Uremovich was assistant head coach and offensive coordinator the previous three seasons under Carey at Northern Illinois. Last week, it was speculated that Uremovich would be a candidate if he didn’t get the NIU head-coaching job. Uremovich interviewed for the job, which went to Thomas Hammock.
Uremovich was the ninth coach hired by Carey and the sixth from Northern Illinois. There will be one more coaching hire, and it will likely be another co-offensive coordinator.
Uremovich coached the offensive line at North Carolina State from 2013 to ’15 before returning to NIU. Before that, he spent a year as running backs coach at NIU after serving seven seasons as a head coach at the NAIA’s University of St. Francis.
Other than Uremovich, Carey hasn’t announced the exact job titles of his other assistant coaches, although it’s expected that Ed Foley will remain Temple’s special-teams and tight-ends coach. Fran Brown, a former Temple assistant who coached the last two years at Baylor, is expected to be assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator, and Jeff Knowles, who was NIU’s defensive coordinator, is expected to be the other co-defensive coordinator.
Former St. Joseph’s Prep coach Gabe Infante says he has been hired to coach running backs. The others who were hired earlier presumably to coach on offense were two coaches from NIU: Craig Harmon, who was the quarterbacks coach this past season, and Joe Tripodi, who was the offensive-line coach and running-game coordinator.
The other defensive coaches who were hired also coached last season at NIU: Melvin Rice, who coached cornerbacks, and Walter Stewart, who coached the defensive line.
Temple also announced that Dan Saybock was hired as an analyst. This past season, he was the defensive and special-teams analyst for Northern Illinois. Last week, Adam DiMichele, Temple’s quarterbacks/inside receivers coach and recruiting coordinator-offense this past season, was rehired in an off-the-field role.
Carey was hired as Temple’s head coach Jan. 11, replacing Manny Diaz, who lasted just 18 days before leaving for the head-coaching position at Miami. Diaz had replaced Geoff Collins, who left after two years for the same position at Georgia Tech.