Other than Uremovich, Carey hasn’t announced the exact job titles of his other assistant coaches, although it’s expected that Ed Foley will remain Temple’s special-teams and tight-ends coach. Fran Brown, a former Temple assistant who coached the last two years at Baylor, is expected to be assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator, and Jeff Knowles, who was NIU’s defensive coordinator, is expected to be the other co-defensive coordinator.