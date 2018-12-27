SHREVEPORT, La. -- Temple running back Ryquell Armstead and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will not play in today’s Independence Bowl game against Duke, according to a source.
An exact reason wasn’t given for their absence, but both are considered NFL prospects and each has been invited to play in the Senior Bowl, Jan. 26 in Mobile, Alabama. Armstead has also been nursing an ankle injury that he tweaked in Temple’s 57-7 regular season finale win at UConn on Nov. 24.
Ya-Sin has been sick, according to the source. He has also been selected to play in the Jan. 19 East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Temple has two other players who have been selected to compete in postseason all-star games: Safety Delvon Randall is headed for the East-West game along with defensive tackle Michael Dogbe.
A source says that Randall will play, but may not see much action today, while Dogbe is expected to go full tilt.
Temple (8-4) has won six of its last seven games, while Duke (7-5) has lost two in a row.
