While Temple has been tight-lipped on candidates for the head coaching job, one source on Sunday says the school has reached out to Northern Illinois head coach Rod Carey.
“He has been contacted by Temple,” said the source.
It’s not known whether Carey will have a formal interview with Temple, but the source said Temple showed enough interest to get in touch with him.
Carey just completed his sixth full season as head coach at Northern Illinois. He took over as head coach before NIU played in the Orange Bowl following the 2012 season.
Carey, has a 52-30 career record. This past season the Huskies went 8-6 but won the Mid-American Conference title with a comeback 30-29 win over Buffalo. (That same Buffalo team beat Temple, 36-29 this past season).
In the MAC title game, NIU overcame a 29-10 third quarter deficit to win.
Under Carey, NIU has been won two MAC championship games and been to four league title games.
Temple was expected to begin face-to-face meeting with prospective head coach candidates on Sunday, but the school has been contacting candidates before that.
Temple recruits who will enroll mid-year will be coming this weekend with the semester beginning on Jan. 14. Temple will have six mid-year players enrolling.