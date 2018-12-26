Notable: Duke is playing in its sixth bowl game in the last seven years. … Temple has appeared in eight bowl games, with half of them coming the last four years. … Temple’s seniors are the winningest class in school history with 35 victories. … Owls WR Ventell Bryant has caught a pass in every game he has played in -- 47 games. He is Temple’s all-time leader in receptions (169) and receiving yards (2,413). … Duke is coming off a 59-7 loss to visiting Wake Forest in its regular season finale while Temple won at UConn, 57-7 in its last game. … Cutcliffe gave this update on Wednesday on the status of Giles-Harris: “We’re not sure. He’s gotten some practice time. We’re right down to the final hour." ... Duke freshman defensive tackle Tahj Rice will miss the bowl game after undergoing an appendectomy on Monday. He appeared in all 12 games and had six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.