Unlike last time when Temple hurried to hire a new football coach so to have time before the early signing date to get players' commitments, the search for the successor to replace Manny Diaz is expected to take a little longer.
A source on Wednesday said that interviews for the job aren’t expected to start until sometime next week.
Geoff Collins resigned after two seasons to take the Georgia Tech job on Friday Dec. 7. Temple agreed to hire Manny Diaz on Dec. 12 and introduced him as the new coach the next day. The early signing period began Dec. 19 and Temple was able to secure 17 commitments.
When Diaz resigned on Sunday to take the head coaching position at Miami, where he had been defensive coordinator, it naturally had the Temple administration shell-shocked.
One source said the key this time is finding somebody whose really wants the job and wants to continue building at Temple, which is coming off an 8-5 season and its fourth straight bowl appearance.
That may sound like a simple request but the past two coaches, Collins and Diaz, said they now have their “dream job.”
The school would like to hire somebody where Temple would be the dream job.
At this early point there is no favorite, a source said. Those working on the coaching search appear to be open minded. It’s possible and even likely that some people who interviewed before, may do so again.
Among those who did previously interview was Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who star is shining brighter after the Longhorns defeated the explosive Georgia Bulldogs, 28-21 in Tuesday’s Sugar Bowl.
There was no indication from the source whether Orlando would be a candidate this time or even if he would be interested.
While Temple will be deliberate, the source said that a potential target date to have the coach in place in Jan. 14, when the spring semester begins. Of course having it earlier, would help the recruiting effort. Temple is expected to host potential recruits on Jan. 10.
Meanwhile Temple keeps having coaches departing. Earlier it was reported that defensive line coach Jim Panagos is leaving. Panagos and offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan are no longer listed on the Temple coaching website.
A source said that both could be candidates to join Collins at Georgia Tech. Panagos reportedly has multiple offers. In addition, it was reported last week that outside linebackers coach Larry Knight will be joining Collins at Georgia Tech, although the ACC school has yet to make the announcement.