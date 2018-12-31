Now, let’s get this out of the way: Anyone who signed a letter of intent with Temple in December, after being recruited by Geoff Collins and his staff -- remember Geoff Collins? He used to coach Temple, almost to the end of his second season -- and if those high school seniors chose to stick with their own “commitment” after Diaz came aboard, they have to be let out of their own letter of intent. If this doesn’t happen, it’s a scandal, period. Anyone who is against this shouldn’t be working in higher education.