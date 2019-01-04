While one source earlier in the week said that Temple would likely not interview candidates for the head football coaching job until next week, another source said the timetable has been moved up.
Temple, according to the source was expected to conduct interviews beginning today, Jan. 4 and they could go through the weekend.
Those involved in the interview process are being tight-lipped but the source said it is down to about three to four candidates at this point.
A different source had said that Temple had hoped to have the coach in place when the players return to class on Jan. 14, but that timetable may be moved up.
Temple is supposed to welcome recruits to the school on Thursday.
The second signing period is Feb. 6. Temple signed 17 in the initial signing period which concluded Dec. 21.
Manny Diaz, who replaced Geoff Collins at Temple’s coach, resigned on Sunday to take the head job at the University of Miami causing Temple to begin another search.