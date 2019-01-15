St. Joseph’s said Monday that forward Pierfrancesco Oliva will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated left knee and ligament damage Saturday in the loss at Duquesne.
Oliva, a redshirt junior from Italy, will require surgery.
Guard Fresh Kimble also was injured Saturday. The Hawks said that the redshirt junior broke right hand and will need evaluation to determine whether surgery is necessary. He is out indefinitely.
Kimble is the Hawks’ second-leading scorer with a career-best 16.3 points per game.
St. Joseph’s Alyssa Monaghan was named the Big 5 women’s player of the week. The junior guard averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists as the Hawks went 1-1 last week.