Saint Joseph’s had to believe the aberration would stop.
George Mason was not a great three-point shooting team. Coming into Thursday’s Atlantic 10 opener at Hagan Arena, the Patriots were shooting 32.8 percent from beyond the arc, which ranked at 244th in Division I.
Still, in the first nine minutes against the Hawks, GMU had drained seven of 11 shot from deep. Its range seemed to extend to as far as City Line Avenue.
Then, suddenly, the Patriots range barely extended beyond five feet and they missed five straight three-point attempts.
Unfortunately for St. Joe’s, the treys came back for the Patriots in the second half, as did lay ups and mid-range jumpers. The only shot George Mason didn’t make was a dunk, and that was because it didn’t try one.
Holding the Hawks scoreless for nearly six minutes, the Patriots blew open a close game and crushed St. Joe’s, 85-60, in the Atlantic 10 opener for both teams.
Leading 57-54 midway through the second half, Mason (7-7, 1-0) put together a 19-0 run on its way to dealing the Hawks (7-7, 0-1) their worst loss of the season.
Led by Justin Kier who made four, the Patriots had four players sink at least three three-pointers. George Mason had a season-high 15 treys and shot 53.6 percent from deep.
Kier led the Patriots with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Otis Livingston II scored 17 with seven assists.
Charlie Brown, Jr and Lamarr Kimble each scored 17 for St. Joe’s but the Hawks ended up shooting just 34.6 percent for the game and made just six of 24 shots in the second half.
St. Joe’s committed 13 turnovers and gave up 15 offensive rebounds with led to George Mason taking 22 more field goal attempts.
This game was far different than when the Patriots beat the Hawks with buzzer-beaters in each of the two regular season games last season.
On Wednesday, George Mason had deep reserves on the court for the last several minutes.
It wasn’t a surprise the teams were tied at 34 at halftime because they mirrored each other’s play.
Less than six minutes into the game, the Hawks and Patriots had each scored 17 points. It took them both the final 14 ½ minutes to total 17 more.
The Patriots had 11 offensive rebounds and took nine more shots than the Hawks but hit for just 32.4 percent.
Kimble paced St. Joe’s with 12 points.