The results of whatever is going on with Saint Joseph’s are easy to see.
The Hawks have lost their first two Atlantic 10 Conference games at home in blowout fashion to George Mason and George Washington, which both brought losing records to Hagan Arena.
St. Joe’s surrendered a combined 96 points in the second halves of those games, only 20 points fewer than what the Hawks totaled in the two games. They have not scored more than 60 points in their last five games and have shot worse than 35 percent in four of them. They committed 54 of their total 127 turnovers during them.
The simplest answer is that something is wrong with St. Joe’s. The more complicated problem is that the Hawks don’t necessarily seem to know what it is or how to fix it.
“We’re just losing games right now,” redshirt junior guard Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble said. “We just have to find a way to win games. That’s all.
“When the ball stops going in, we’ve stopped playing defense a little bit. It’s becoming a domino effect every game.”
The clock is running down on the Hawks (7-7, 0-2 A-10). They will play at St. Bonaventure on Wednesday in what is as close to a must-win situation as the third game of a conference schedule can get.
St. Joe’s has 17 games remaining and realistically would have to run the table just to get in the discussion for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. The last time an Atlantic 10 team received an at-large bid with fewer than 24 wins was more than a decade ago, when St. Joe’s went 21-13 in 2007-08.
Right now, however, the Hawks need to figure out how to win the next game before they can even think about putting together some kind of winning run.
They don’t look like a team that was predicted to finish second in the A-10.
“I don’t know,” leading scorer Charlie Brown Jr. said. “We’ve just got to figure some stuff out. As a team, I feel like we have to get closer.
“We have to make a connection for when things start falling apart. We’re not as cohesive as we were for the first few games.
“We were really balling the first few games, and then everything just kind of slowed down. We’ve just got to get back to that. We’ve got to tighten some things up. Work some things out in practice.”
There are no more holiday breaks. The Hawks will be playing twice a week until the regular season finishes on Feb. 8. Factor in seven road games that will require hotel stays, and opportunities for practice time get limited.
Besides, it’s not as if the Hawks don’t know what to do. They know the system, and when they run it well, they can get a lot of things done on the court.
But for the past month, they’ve played more out of whack than in rhythm.
“We’ll figure it out, but we’ve got to figure it out between us,” forward Pierfrancesco Oliva said. “Something is definitely wrong. We still have time to recover. We can’t just put our heads down. I’m not sure what the problem is. I can’t figure it out yet, but we’ll find it and we’ll fix it.”