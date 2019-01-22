St. Joseph’s Charlie Brown had a hot start after missing last season with a broken left wrist, and although he has tailed off lately, the redshirt sophomore clearly has the potential to play at the next level. What intrigues scouts most about the 6-foot-7, 199-pound Brown is his ability to shoot from three-point range. Not only is he an accomplished catch-and-shoot player, but he can score off the dribble from distance as well.