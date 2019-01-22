St. Joseph’s Charlie Brown had a hot start after missing last season with a broken left wrist, and although he has tailed off lately, the redshirt sophomore clearly has the potential to play at the next level. What intrigues scouts most about the 6-foot-7, 199-pound Brown is his ability to shoot from three-point range. Not only is he an accomplished catch-and-shoot player, but he can score off the dribble from distance as well.
“I think his whole package is impressive,” one NBA scout said. “With the injury to him last year, the key is for him to just play.”
Brown is averaging 18.9 points and 4.7 rebounds, but most impressively, he is shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range.
Yet with the exception of a recent 28-point performance against Duquesne, Brown hasn’t been the same since he missed his only game of the season against Villanova with a sprained right ankle.
Since returning, Brown has made 42 of 122 shots from the field (34.4 percent) and 12 of 43 (27.9 percent) from three point range.
“He looks like an NBA shooter,” said another scout, “but he hasn’t shot as well as he did in the beginning of the year.”
St. Joe’s has been hit hard by injury, including second-leading scorer Fresh Kimble (16.3 ppg.), who is sidelined with a right hand injury. Opponents are paying more attention than ever to Brown on defense.
“It is hard for him because the way he is guarded, we need to become a better screening team to help him play an easier game,” St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli said last week.
That said, with the perimeter game having greater importance at all levels of basketball, including the NBA, Brown’s deep shooting prowess will be a major selling point.
One thing he can improve on is moving better without the ball. Sometimes he tends to stand around, but it can be frustrating when several defenders are collectively attempting to stop him.
A major selling point is that with is a quick release, he can get the shot off against most defenders.
Brown is more than just a shooter, although that should be his calling card. He can take it to the basket with authority and can score inside with either hand.
As with most college players, he will have to work on his defense and get physically stronger, but there is a lot to like about him. As one of the scouts suggested, especially after missing last year, he just needs to keep playing and continue to develop his game.