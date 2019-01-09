The scuttlebutt from the Football Coaches Convention is that Northern Illinois head coach Rod Carey is looked on extremely favorable by the administration as a candidate to be Temple’s next head football coach, according to a non-Temple source.
Several people told the source that Carey made a great impression and that they expected him to be the frontrunner.
When asked about that, a Temple source wouldn’t comment, only to say that as of late Wednesday morning, a coach hadn’t been selected.
Temple, according to the source, will be interviewing candidates in Philadelphia as early as today.
The Temple source reiterated what a different source told The Inquirer and Daily News on Tuesday, that the decision could come by the weekend if not sooner.
Temple is looking to replace Manny Diaz, who replaced Geoff Collins on Dec. 12, only to resign on Dec. 30 to take the head coaching position at Miami.
There have been several people who Temple has talked to, including Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, a Temple source confirmed.