Former Neumann-Goretti star Quade Green will transfer to the University of Washington after the former five-star recruit didn’t get significant playing time for the second straight season at the University of Kentucky.
Green, who won four straight PIAA Class 2A state championships as the Saints' point guard, alongside Villanova big man Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree.
Green told ESPN that he will enroll at UW for the spring semester. Because of NCAA transfer rules, he will have to sit out a year and be eligible to play after the first semester of next season.
Green chose Kentucky over Villanova and Syracuse. His freshman season, he started 13 of the first 15 games before losing his spot to eventual NBA first-round pick Shaie Gilgeous-Alexander. He finished last season averaging 9.3 points in 25.6 minutes. This season, he’s had a bench role, averaging 7.8 points in 17.8 minutes.
“I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach [John Calipari] and the staff,” said Green on his decision to transfer according to a release from the school. “This was a difficult decision and one I didn’t take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I’ll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support.”
The Athletic reported that La Salle had previously been a candidate for Green.